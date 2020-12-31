Live politics updates: Donald Trump to cut short Florida holiday, return to Washington; Fate of $2,000 stimulus checks remains uncertain
A proposal from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to raise stimulus checks to $2,000 includes demands that Democrats are not likely to support.
Cyber attack on U.S. may have begun before Spring
Donald Trump cuts Florida holiday short, returns to White House earlierPresident Donald Trump is cutting short his Florida holiday and returning to Washington on Thursday, one day earlier than expected, for reasons the White House..
New Zealand Herald
McConnell ties efforts to increase stimulus payments to other issuesSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that the Senate will not "split apart" an increase in coronavirus stimulus payments and two of President..
CBS News
McConnell: No 'path' to $2,000 checks in Senate
‘No Realistic Path’ for Quick Vote on $2,000 Stimulus Checks, McConnell SaysThe Senate leader all but ended any chance of increasing direct payments, despite some Republican support for the effort.
NYTimes.com
McConnell again blocks $2K stimulus checks, says standalone bill has 'no realistic path'Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell again blocked quick passage of a bill to raise COVID stimulus payments to $2,000.
USATODAY.com
Two Siblings Are Killed in Crash as Suspect Speeds Wrong Way on I-95 in FloridaA carjacking suspect fleeing the police drove north in southbound lanes and struck an S.U.V. on Interstate 95 near Daytona Beach.
NYTimes.com
Few tickets issued after first year of Florida's hands-free policy
Kamala Harris and Husband Doug Emhoff Receive COVID-19 Vaccine
A third of Georgia voters have already cast their ballots in Senate runoff electionMore than 2.5 million votes have already been cast in Georgia's Senate runoff election. The rest of the state's voters will head to the polls on January 5. Only..
CBS News
Early Voting Numbers in Georgia Senate Races Put G.O.P. on EdgeWhile polls suggest that the state’s crucial runoff elections are up for grabs, Republicans have grown worried about strong turnout in Democratic areas and..
NYTimes.com
AP Top Stories December 30 PHere's the latest for Wednesday December 30th: Senate GOP blocks Democratic push for $2K checks; Johnson signs post Brexit trade deal; Long lines in Florida to..
USATODAY.com
