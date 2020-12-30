|
Air travellers entering Canada must have a negative COVID-19 test before arrival, Ottawa says
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Air passengers entering Canada will need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before arriving in the country, the federal government announced today.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
Netherlands needing proof of negative COVID status 00:24
Starting today, people traveling to the Netherlands will need proof of a negative coronavirus PCR test to enter the country. The test must be taken within 72 hours before the arrival.
