Italian prosecutors had accused four Egyptian officers of the murder of a Cambridge student in 2016.Full Article
Giulio Regeni: Italy condemns Egypt for ruling out charges against police
Egypt: Prosecutor Denies Police Involved in Italian Student's Murder
[DW] Egypt's public prosecutor has rejected Italy's claims that five Egyptian police officers were tied to the killing of student..
Egypt denies policemen were involved in Italian student murder
Egypt's public prosecutor has rejected Italy's claims that five Egyptian police officers were tied to the killing of student Giulio..
