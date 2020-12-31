Stanley Johnson, a former member of the European Parliament had voted Remain in Britain’s 2016 referendumFull Article
British PM’s father to apply for French citizenship
Hindu 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
News24.com | British PM Johnson's father applying for French citizenship
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's father has said he was in the process of applying for a French passport to maintain his ties..
News24
British PM Johnson's Father Applying for French Citizenship
The father of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was in the process of applying for a French passport to..
Newsmax