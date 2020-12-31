British PM Johnson's Father Applying for French Citizenship  

Stanley Johnson, a former member of the European Parliament who voted Remain in Britain's 2016 referendum, told RTL radio he wanted to become a French citizen because of strong family links to France.Full Article
