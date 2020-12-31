'Look at that thing!' Bald Tom Hanks shows off his 'horrible haircut' for Elvis Presley movie

Tom Hanks revealed the terrible haircut he has to wear in director Baz Luhrmann's movie about Elvis Presley. He apologized for scaring the kids.

