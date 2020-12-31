She took over coaching the San Antonio Spurs after Gregg Popovich was ejected from a game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.Full Article
Becky Hammon Becomes First Woman to Serve as Head Coach in N.B.A. Game
NYTimes.com 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Becky Hammon Becomes The 1st Woman To Serve As The Head Coach In A Regular Season NBA Game
Daily Caller
It's been a long time coming
You might like
More coverage
NBA: Becky Hammon becomes first woman to lead team after San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich ejected
BBC Sport
Becky Hammon becomes the first woman to lead an NBA team after San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is ejected against the..