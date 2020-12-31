Australia changes national anthem to reflect indigenous past
BBC News 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
India’s Strategy Of Naval Dominance In Indian Ocean – OpEd
Eurasia Review
In recent years, the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) has significantly become a bone of contention between India and China. India..
-
Global Acaricide Market (2020 to 2025) - Featuring Bayer, Syngenta and Dupont Among Others
GlobeNewswire
-
D2L’S CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER HELPS LEAD DISCUSSION ON FUTURE OF WORK IN CANADA
GlobeNewswire
-
Australia-China Spat: It’s More Than Just Trade – OpEd
Eurasia Review
-
National rugby players sing Australia's national anthem in Indigenous language for first time before match
Upworthy
You might like
More coverage
'Best Australian sporting moment I have ever seen': The incredible Indigenous Australian national anthem
Sydney Morning Herald
Sixteen-year-old schoolgirl Olivia Fox put on a performance that will be remembered for years to come before Australia's 16-16 draw..