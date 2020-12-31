UK health chiefs have defended the decision to push back second doses of coronavirus vaccines, saying the revised model is "much more preferable".Full Article
Delaying second doses of vaccine is the right call, say UK's chief medical officers
Sky News 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
XMAS 11PM SHOW
WMGT
XMAS 11PM SHOW
-
Chief medical officers urge colleagues to back delay of second Covid vaccination
Belfast Telegraph
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: Algernon Pharmaceuticals, BioPorto Diagnostics, Victory Square Technologies, Mirasol Resources, NexTech AR, Avalon GloboCare UPDATE...
Proactive Investors
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: LexaGene, Pure Gold Mining, NetCents Technology, Codebase Ventures …
Proactive Investors
-
TeamHealth clinicians are front and center as vaccine distribution begins
GlobeNewswire
You might like
More coverage
WCBI NEWS AT TEN - 12/22/2020
WCBI
WCBI NEWS AT TEN - 12/22/2020