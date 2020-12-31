The World Health Organization has granted its first emergency use validation to BioNTech-Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. That should allow countries to speed up regulatory approval.Full Article
Coronavirus: WHO grants first emergency use validation to BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine
