The UK has begun a new relationship with the European Union with the Brexit transition period coming to an end.Full Article
Brexit transition ends as UK-EU trade deal takes effect
Sky News 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Rules change as Brexit transition ends
Sky News UK Studios
The Brexit transition period is coming to an end on 1 January 2021 after a UK-EU trade deal was agreed.
Brexit countdown: The end of the transition period
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Boris Johnson opens Brexit trade deal debate
Sky News UK Studios
Brexit countdown: 1 day until the end of the transition period
PA - Press Association STUDIO
You might like
More coverage
Endings For Beginnings: Reaching A Brexit Deal – OpEd
Eurasia Review
It was a hurried dash and came just before the end of the transition period. The UK and the European Union have reached an..
A Deal In The Nick Of Time – OpEd
Eurasia Review
Britain, Turkey reach post-Brexit free trade agreement
SeattlePI.com