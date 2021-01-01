Also, China approves for use a vaccine by Sinopharm, which says it is 79% effective against coronavirusFull Article
WHO Approves Emergency Use of Pfizer Vaccine
VOA News 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
WHO approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine for emergency use
Zee News
Every country that has a drug regulatory agency will have to issue its own approval for any COVID-19 vaccine, but countries with..
You might like
More coverage
Poorer nations could get access to Pfizer vaccine after WHO approval
Belfast Telegraph
The World Health Organisation has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, meaning poorer countries may..
-
Coronavirus: WHO grants first emergency use validation to BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine
Deutsche Welle
-
COVID-19 vaccine dry run in all states and union territories on January 2
Mid-Day
-
COVID-19 vaccine: India will have a happy New Year with something in hand, says DCGI
Mid-Day
-
India will have COVID-19 vaccine within days: AIIMS director
Mid-Day