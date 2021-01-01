New Year's Eve in Birmingham, and the impact of Tier 4 COVID restrictions, is all too apparent.Full Article
Mass gatherings and New Year's Eve parties broken up by police in Birmingham
Sky News 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
People urged to stay at home on New Year's Eve
Sky News
People planning to celebrate the end of 2020 have been told to avoid parties because "COVID loves a crowd", amid warnings of extra..
Kent Police will 'take robust action' to stop illegal NYE parties
Folkestone Herald