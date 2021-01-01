IT services stocks drove Indian markets to a record high in the first trading session of 2021, as continued foreign fund inflows and expectations of imminent COVID-19 vaccine roll-outs kept investors bullish.Full Article
Sensex, Nifty start 2021 on all-time high; IT rises
DNA 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Markets scale new highs on New Year's Day; Nifty closes 14,000-mark
Zee News
The BSE Sensex rose by 117.65 points or 0.25 per cent to close at a fresh lifetime high of 47,868.98.
You might like
More coverage
Sensex, Nifty scale fresh closing peaks
IndiaTimes
Equity indices continued to surge for the sixth straight session on Wednesday with both the BSE and NSE indices scaling fresh..
-
Markets on a roll: Sensex, Nifty scale new peaks, log gains for 5th day
Zee News
-
Sensex, Nifty Post Fresh Record Highs As Market Extends Gains To 5th Day
RTTNews
-
Markets extend gains: Sensex, Nifty hit fresh closing highs
IndiaTimes
-
Sensex surges 380 points to settle at fresh closing high of 47,354
IndiaTimes