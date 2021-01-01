A January meteor show and a space mission to find out whether life ever existed on Mars are just two of the many space-related events to look forward to in 2021. While we can’t predict everything that will happen out there, we can tell you it's going to be an exciting 12 months. Here's what you can expect this year:Full Article
Here's what to look forward to in space for 2021
CBC.ca 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
UnionBank acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for leveraging innovative digital capabilities to deliver exceptional customer experiences
PR Newswire Asia
Bank takes customer experience to next level by harnessing the power of 5G, in line with the launch of its smart..
Russia plans more Proton-M launches in 2021
Space Daily
SDA awards contract to SpaceX
Space Daily
You might like
More coverage
Rice seeds carried to the moon and back sprout
Space Daily
Beijing (XNA) Jan 01, 2021
Some of the 40 grams of rice seeds that made a round trip to the moon have sprouted and are..