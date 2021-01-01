T Natarajan has replaced Umesh Yadav in the Sydney and Brisbane Tests and could be in line for a debut in Sydney as India look to take the lead.Full Article
T Natarajan added to India squad for Sydney and Brisbane Tests, Rohit Sharma vice-captain
