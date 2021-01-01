Vaccine shortages are likely to cause problems for "several months", England's chief medical officer has warned, amid fears that emergency healthcare staff at COVID "battle stations" are at risk of burnout.Full Article
COVID vaccine shortages to last 'several months' as NHS staff face 'burnout'
