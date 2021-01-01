Germany 2021: Fighting COVID and replacing Angela Merkel

What will define Germany in 2021? The fight against the coronavirus pandemic? Or rather the political battles as the country faces several elections — and the task to replace Chancellor Angela Merkel.Full Article
EU plans to start vaccinations on Dec. 27
Reuters - Politics
European Union states will start vaccinations against COVID-19 in 10 days as Europe tries to catch up with Britain and the United..
Germany to impose stricter COVID lockdown during holiday season
Al Jazeera STUDIO
Chancellor Merkel says schools and most shops to close from Wednesday to battle rise in coronavirus cases.