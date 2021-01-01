The global body said late Thursday that the decision to issue its first emergency use validation for a COVID-19 vaccine “opens the door for countries to expedite their own regulatory approval processes to import and administer the vaccine.”Full Article
WHO clears coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
