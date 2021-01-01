Divers jumped off the Cavour Bridge into Rome’s Tiber river on New Year’s Day, keeping up the annual tradition that has been going on for decades.Full Article
Romans jump into Tiber river in New Year's Day tradition
euronews 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Rome daredevils throw themselves into River Tiber to welcome new year
euronews (in English)
It's a New Year's Day tradition in the Italian capital.
You might like
More coverage
TAYLOR ANCHOR A BLOCK
WXXVDT2
A BLOCK SUNDAY NIGHT 10PM NEWS 10-18-20
Noon 9-16-20
WEVV
072720 5-6:30
WTVQ Lexington, KY