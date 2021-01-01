Police have broken up scores of parties across England and issued hundreds of fines as people ignored orders to stay in and celebrate New Year at home.Full Article
Hundreds fined over New Year parties as COVID-19 rules ignored
London police disperse New Year's Even revelers
Newsflare STUDIO
Plenty of police was on hand to disperse hundreds of people who wanted to enjoy the celebrations even though it has been cancelled..
Mumbai: Along with parties, drug peddling gets special attention
Mid-Day
As part of New Year surveillance on Thursday, all Mumbai police officers will be on duty and keeping a hawk-eye on the city, paying..
New Year: Mumbai traffic police declares some roads as no parking zones
Mid-Day
From night curfew to time restrictions: New Year's eve rules in Mumbai, Delhi
Mid-Day