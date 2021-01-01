In the same case, the agency had recently summoned Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay RautFull Article
ED attaches assets worth ₹72 crore in a PMC Bank loan fraud case
Hindu 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
ED attaches properties worth Rs 72 crore of Pravin Raut in PMC bank case
Mid-Day
In a massive action on the first day of the New Year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said that it has attached..
-
PMC bank case: ED attaches properties worth Rs 72 crore of close relative of Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Raut
DNA
-
Harassing those against BJP is the national duty of ED: Sanjay Raut
Mid-Day
-
PMC Bank scam: Sanjay Raut's wife not to appear before ED on December 29, seeks time till January 5
Mid-Day
-
ED summons Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha for questioning in PMC Bank money laundering case
Mid-Day