The Bosnian army was sent to erect tents as shelter for hundreds of migrants at the burnt-out Lipa camp after protests.Full Article
Bosnia migrants: Army sets up tents for hundreds stuck at fire-hit camp after uproar
euronews 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Migrants in Bosnia face deadly winter conditions
The lives of hundreds of migrants from the Middle East and Asia living in a camp in the forests of Bosnia are at risk, as the..
Reuters - Politics
Hundreds of Migrants Stranded in Freezing Weather in Bosnia
Up to 700 people lacking winter clothes, sleeping bags and tents have slept outside after a temporary camp was dismantled. Local..
NYTimes.com