Nicola Sturgeon has asked the EU to "keep the light on" for Scotland and that it will be "back soon".Full Article
Nicola Sturgeon asks EU to 'keep the light on' for Scotland
The First Minister took to Twitter to reiterated the SNP's call for an independent Scotland to join the EU.
