All London primary schools will now be closed at the start of terms for most pupils, mayor Sadiq Khan has confirmed.Full Article
All London primary schools to remain closed in government U-turn
Sky News 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Leicestershire primary schools will reopen next week
Leicester Mercury
There has been confusion after the Government said they would stay closed in 50 areas before publishing a list
-
Kochi Student Wins the Prestigious Heroes of Tomorrow 2020 Innovation Contest by BML Munjal University
NewsVoir
-
Downing ONE VCT plc - Half-year report
GlobeNewswire
-
Half-Yearly Report
GlobeNewswire
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: FansUnite Entertainment, First Cobalt, Newrange Gold, Innocan Pharma, Great Panther Mining UPDATE
Proactive Investors
You might like
More coverage
London mayor calls on government to close schools early
ODN
Sadiq Khan has said that schools should be closed early for Christmas and reopen later in January in order to control the spread of..