Former England footballer Karen Carney has deleted her Twitter account after being mocked by Leeds United in a tweet which led to a barrage of online abuse.Full Article
Karen Carney deletes Twitter account after Leeds Utd tweet sparks sexist abuse
Sky News 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Karen Carney deletes Twitter account as Leeds United are urged to take video down as post has ‘enabled abuse’ of pundit
talkSPORT
Karen Carney has deleted her Twitter profile after suffering a barrage of abuse from online trolls over her comments about Leeds..