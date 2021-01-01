Boris Johnson is facing calls to close every school in England after an embarrassing government U-turn which means all primary schools in London will remain shut next week.Full Article
Teaching unions tell PM: Do your duty and close every school in England
UK leader urges parents to let kids to return to school
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s prime minister is asking parents to set aside their fears and send their children back to school next..
