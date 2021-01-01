Covid variant spread rapidly in England even during lockdown, study finds
FT.com 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
UK introduces tougher lockdown rules
Reuters Studio
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government had been forced to impose tougher COVID-19 restrictions on..
-
Lockdown in England widened as COVID variant spreads
Sydney Morning Herald
-
New Covid variant does not cause more severe illness, study shows
FT.com
-
UK hospitals struggle; tougher rules eyed to fight variant
SeattlePI.com
-
The Latest: Kansas governor to get COVID-19 shot this week
SeattlePI.com
You might like
More coverage
ONS: Half of new coronavirus cases in England could be mutant strain
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Around half of all new coronavirus cases in England could be the new variantdiscovered in the UK, according to analysis by the..