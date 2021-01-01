Australia has changed one word in its national anthem to reflect what the prime minister called "the spirit of unity" and the country's Indigenous population.Full Article
Australia changes word in national anthem to reflect Indigenous history
Australia has altered its national anthem to recognise the country's ancient indigenous history. Only a tweak to one word has..
Australia has struggled for decades to reconcile with Aborigines, who arrived on the continent some 50,000 years before British..
