With more than 50,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 for the last four days, the health service said it was preparing for an anticipated rush of patients and needed more beds.Full Article
U.K. re-activates emergency COVID-19 hospitals, closes London primary schools
Hindu 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
UK reactivates emergency COVID-19 hospitals
Reuters Studio
Britain reactivated emergency hospitals built at the start of the pandemic and shut primary schools in London on Friday to counter..
081920 5-630
WTVQ Lexington, KY
081220 5:30-6:30
WTVQ Lexington, KY
081020 5-630
WTVQ Lexington, KY
You might like
More coverage
School closes after headteacher claimed a parent caught the coronavirus
A primary school was closed today for a deep clean after a parent of a pupil tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 virus.The news..
SWNS STUDIO
Massive transport strike takes toll on Parisians' morning commutes
France's public transport networks ground to a near halt on Thursday as unions dug in for a nationwide strike aimed at forcing..
Reuters Studio