From the coronavirus pandemic to the US elections, Linda Feldmann, Washington Bureau Chief for the Christian Science Monitor and Emily Tamkin, US editor of the “New Statesman,” discuss the top stories and themes of 2020 with host Carol Castiel on this edition of Encounter.Full Article
Top Stories of 2020
VOA News 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Visitors flock to Lotto Store for a chance at big jackpot
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
New year! Newfound riches! The hope to strike it rich in 2021 is pushing people to drive to the Nevada-California border to buy a..
Why Nevada doesn't have a state lottery
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Nevada's first Black senator, Joe Neal, has died
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
2021 in Las Vegas gets underway with 2 shootings in Las Vegas valley
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
You might like
More coverage
MountainView Hospital home to one of Las Vegas' first 2021 babies
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
A Las Vegas-area hospital welcomed its first bundle of joy of 2021 just after the clock struck midnight on Friday.
ABC 10News at 5pm Top Stories
ABC 10 News | San Diego
Top Sports Stories
SFGate
-
"CBS Evening News" headlines for Friday, January 1, 2021
CBS News
-
AP Top Stories January 1P
USATODAY.com