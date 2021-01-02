One lucky UK ticket-holder has started the new year by winning Friday night's entire £39m EuroMillions jackpot.Full Article
'An amazing start to 2021': UK ticket-holder wins £39m EuroMillions jackpot
Sky News 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Euromillions jackpot goes forward to Friday with no match for latest numbers
Hull Daily Mail
If a single UK ticket-holder wins the entire £175 million they will top of the National Lottery Rich List
UK ticket-holder wins £15.2m Euromillions jackpot
Tamworth Herald
UK ticket-holder wins £79m EuroMillions jackpot
Belfast Telegraph
You might like
More coverage
UK ticket-holder wins £105million EuroMillions jackpot
Tamworth Herald
Tonight's National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers are: 10, 15, 42, 30, 08
-
UK ticket-holder wins £58m EuroMillions jackpot
Belfast Telegraph
-
UK ticket-holder wins £105m EuroMillions jackpot. Could it be you?
Hereford Times
-
UK ticket-holder wins £105m EuroMillions jackpot
The Argus
-
EuroMillions results: UK ticket holder wins £105m jackpot
Independent