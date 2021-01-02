A court has ruled that Lisa Montgomery can be executed on 12 January, despite appeals from lawyers.Full Article
Lisa Montgomery: Court gives execution date go-ahead
BBC News 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Execution of only woman on US federal death row can go ahead, court rules
Upworthy
Lisa Montgomery, who strangled a pregnant woman and cut her baby out of her belly, is set to be executed by lethal injection on 12..
You might like
More coverage
Execution delayed for only woman on federal death row
Reuters - Politics
U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss said that the Justice Department broke the law when it rescheduled the execution of the only..