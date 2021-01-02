Sir David Attenborough urged people to take urgent action to positively influence our environment and minimise the impacts of climate change.Full Article
Sir David Attenborough calls for positive change on environment in 2021
SBS 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
WCBI News At Six - Friday, November 20th, 2020
WCBI
WCBI News At Six - Friday, November 20th, 2020
Saving Our Planet Is Our Responsibility – OpEd
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
'Boaty McBoatface': The RSS Sir David Attenborough sets sail
TomoNews US
BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND — The cutting-edge polar research ship the RRS Sir David Attenborough — which the British public attempted..
Celebrities, activists and experts named as Earthshot Prize judges
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram to warn ‘the world is in trouble’
PA - Press Association STUDIO