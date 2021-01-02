From the coronavirus pandemic to the US elections, Linda Feldmann, Washington Bureau Chief for the Christian Science Monitor and Emily Tamkin, US editor of the “New Statesman,” discuss the top stories and themes of 2020 with host Carol Castiel on this edition of Encounter.Full Article
Top Stories of 2020
