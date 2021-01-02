The committee of experts assessing Coronavirus vaccines had called Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech for a meeting in the afternoon on Saturday.Full Article
After 'Covishield', SEC nod for Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' for emergency use
DNA 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
After Covishield, India's Covaxin gets expert panel nod for emergency use
IndiaTimes
An expert panel of India's drug authority on Saturday recommended restricted emergency use of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. The..
-
BIG NEWS: Bharat Biotech`s COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN gets subject expert committee nod
Zee News
-
Expert panel recommends Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for emergency use
Mid-Day
-
No emergency approval for Covaxin, expert panel seeks more data from Bharat Biotech
Mid-Day
-
Coronavirus | Serum Institute of India’s COVID-19 vaccine Covishield likely to be approved for emergency use in India
Hindu
You might like
More coverage
Oxford COVID-19 vaccine likely to get approval for emergency use in India
Mid-Day
The Oxford *COVID-19* vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, is likely to get approval for emergency use by a..
-
SII's Covishield likely to be approved for emergency use in India
Hindu
-
COVID-19 vaccine dry run in all states and union territories on January 2
Mid-Day
-
COVID-19 vaccine: India will have a happy New Year with something in hand, says DCGI
Mid-Day
-
Bharat Biotech to make presentation before expert panel for COVID-19 vaccine approval
Mid-Day