Batches of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine have started arriving at UK hospitals ahead of the jab's nationwide roll-out.
Batches of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine arrive at UK hospitals ahead of nationwide roll-out
Batches of the newly approved Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine have begun arriving at hospitals ahead of Monday's rollout.
