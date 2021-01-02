Authorities in Lahore have detained Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, the alleged leader of a militant group blamed for the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Those shootings and bombings led to the deaths of more than 160 civilians.Full Article
Pakistan arrests alleged Mumbai attacks leader on terror financing charges
Deutsche Welle 0 shares 1 views
