Vandals spraypaint House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell's homes.Full Article
Nancy Pelosi and Mitch McConnell's homes vandalised
BBC News 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Policial News
WTAT
Political News
Nancy Pelosi slams Mitch McConnell for blocking coronavirus stimulus bill
USA Today News (Domestic)
US politics: Vandals target Mitch McConnell and Nancy Pelosi's houses
New Zealand Herald
You might like
More coverage
Stimulus payments are on the way, fight to increase remains ongoing
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Any moment now those long-awaited stimulus payments could hit your bank account, or one might already be there. The U.S. Department..