A growing number of Republican lawmakers are joining U.S. President Donald Trump's extraordinary effort to overturn the election, pledging to reject the results when Congress meets next week to count the electoral college votes and certify President-elect Joe Biden's win.Full Article
11 Republican senators to challenge Joe Biden's win, vow to vote against state electors
CBC.ca 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Biden, Trump to campaign in Georgia runoff elections
Reuters - Politics
[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump will campaign next week in Georgia, holding dueling events on the eve of..
You might like
More coverage
Early Voting Begins For Georgia Runoffs
Newsy
Watch VideoEarly voting begins today in the crucial Georgia Senate runoff elections. So what's at stake here? The balance of power..