A US police officer called to charge two women for shoplifting instead paid for them to have Christmas dinner with their children.Full Article
Policeman pays for shoplifting family's Christmas dinner
Police officer's kind act helps family in need
Somerset Officer Buys Christmas Dinner For Family In Need After Shoplifting Incident
A Somerset Police officer who was called for a report of shoplifting ended up buying the suspects a gift card to help them buy a..