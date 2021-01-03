NEW DELHI: India on Sunday approved emergency use of two Covid-19 vaccines to kick off one of the world's biggest inoculation drives, while the European Union offered to help drug companies expand production to ease distribution bottlenecks.Full Article
India approves vaccines as nations fight virus resurgence
Bangkok Post 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
What Economic Experts Are Certain Of About 2021: More Global Uncertainty – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Frank Kane
The year just gone was the Great Accelerator. This time last year, the experts were predicting a slight..
Myanmar: An Era Of Change Or A Change Of Era – OpEd
Eurasia Review
India OKs AstraZeneca and locally-made COVID-19 vaccines
SeattlePI.com
-
Asian shares skid despite US economic stimulus deal
SeattlePI.com
-
Red Biotechnology Market Size to Hit US$ 510 Billion by 2027
GlobeNewswire
You might like
More coverage
Vaccine To Vaccination: Using Nudge Theory To Prevent Vaccine Hesitancy – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Shruti Jain
As we get closer to a breakthrough in the fight against COVID, the last lap of the global race towards..
-
AP Interview: India vaccine maker sees virus as wake-up call
SeattlePI.com
-
Asia Today: Tokyo's daily infections top 600 for first time
SeattlePI.com
-
Britain tells people with serious allergy to not take Pfizer vaccine
Mid-Day
-
Pharmaceutical Packaging Market to Reach USD 153.93 Billion by 2027; Increasing Technological Advancements and Innovations in Pharmaceutical Packaging Processes to Stimulate Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™
GlobeNewswire