Boris Johnson says tougher measures may be needed to combat the new variant of the coronavirus.Full Article
UK Covid rules 'probably going to get tougher'
BBC News 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Boris Johnson warns Covid rules will 'probably' get even tougher
Cambridge News
The current tier lockdown system could be strengthened within the coming weeks
Kent's COVID-19 hot spots most at risk of tougher 'Tier 5' rules
Sevenoaks Chronicle
You might like
More coverage
UK introduces tougher lockdown rules
Reuters Studio
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the government had been forced to impose tougher COVID-19 restrictions on..