The victims were from the minority Shiite Hazara community. Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan, condemned the attack as a "cowardly inhumane act of terrorism."Full Article
Pakistan: Gunmen kill 11 minority Hazara coal miners in Baluchistan
