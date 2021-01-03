UK records more than 50,000 new COVID cases for 6th day running - as number of deaths passes 75,000

UK records more than 50,000 new COVID cases for 6th day running - as number of deaths passes 75,000

Sky News

Published

Another 54,990 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the UK - the sixth day in a row that new cases have topped 50,000.

Full Article