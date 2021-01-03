Two top US health officials on Sunday disputed a claim by President Donald Trump that federal data on COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States is overblown, and both expressed optimism that the pace of vaccinations is picking up.Full Article
Fauci rejects Trump's claim COVID deaths are overcounted
The Age 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
U.S. records over 7 million COVID-19 cases
Reuters - Politics
The number of novel coronavirus cases in the United States topped 7 million - more than 20% of the world's total - as Midwest..
Dr. Fauci to Sen. Paul: 'You are not listening...'
Reuters Studio
Coronavirus: The Infodemic - October 22
Polygraph.info
We Don’t Have To Choose Between Health And Economy – OpEd
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
BREE 10P MARCH 25
WEVV
BREE SHOW MARCH 25