Anti-American demonstrators have taken to the streets of Baghdad to remember the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.Full Article
Iraq militia supporters mark year since Soleimani's killing
Deutsche Welle 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Thousands in Iraq mark year since Soleimani's killing
Reuters Studio
Thousands of militia supporters gathered in Baghdad chanting anti-American slogans on the anniversary of the killing of top Iranian..
Iraq: Rockets Target US Embassy In Baghdad
Eurasia Review
Iran’s Revolutionary Influence In South Asia – Analysis
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
The End Of The JCPOA Road? – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Ofira Seliktar*
The July 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action..
Geostrategic Dimensions Of Libya’s Civil War – Analysis
Eurasia Review