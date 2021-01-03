Chris Rock opens up about therapy, his plans to get COVID-19 vaccine in Gayle King interview
Published
Chris Rock has spent his time in quarantine reflecting on his past through therapy, he revealed to Gayle King on CBS Sunday Morning.
Published
Chris Rock has spent his time in quarantine reflecting on his past through therapy, he revealed to Gayle King on CBS Sunday Morning.
(Part 1 of 2) In the age of social distancing, it can be lonely for many people. Now a Dutch company has discovered a way for..