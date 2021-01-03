SC East Bengal thrashed Odisha FC by 3-1 to notch-up their first win of the Indian Super LeagueFull Article
ISL 2020-21: New year, new fortunes for SC East Bengal, register their first win
DNA 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
ISL: Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal share honours in 2-2 draw
Mid-Day
German striker Matti Steinmann struck twice to help SC East Bengal pull off a 2-2 draw against two-time champion Chennaiyin FC in..
You might like
More coverage
091320 630 PM
WTVQ Lexington, KY
091320 630 PM