The Australian activist faces federal espionage charges that expose him to 175 years in prison.Full Article
British judge set to rule on extradition of WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange to U.S.
Washington Post 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Julian Assange Faces Ruling on Extradition to U.S.
NYTimes.com
A British judge plans to rule on Monday whether the WikiLeaks founder should be sent to the U.S. to face charges of violating the..
-
British judge to rule on U.S. extradition for WikiLeaks founder Assange
Washington Post
-
U.K. judge to rule on U.S. extradition for WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange
Hindu
-
U.K. judge to rule on U.S. extradition for WikiLeaks’ Assange
Denver Post
-
UK Judge to Rule on US Extradition for WikiLeaks' Assange
Newsmax
You might like
More coverage
WikiLeaks' Julian Assange struggling in 'atrocious' British prison conditions, says partner
euronews (in English)
Three weeks before a verdict on his extradition, supporters say the WikiLeaks founder is being kept in solitary confinement because..